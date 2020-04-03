RISING SUN — William (Bill) Lee Maes, 72 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away at home Monday, March 30, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Born in Chicago, IL, on July 21, 1947, he was the son of the late Earl Benjamin Maes and Betty Lorraine (March) Keith.
He proudly served his country as a Corporal in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War. After the war, he worked for Plasticoid Company, retiring after 30 years. He was a member of Janes United Methodist Church in Rising Sun, MD. Bill enjoyed his kids, wrestling, fishing, vacations and his 4-legged companion, Zoi Lyn.
Bill is survived by his loving wife: Linda “Lyn” (Davis) Maes; children: William Maes (Kimberly), Brandon Maes (Pixie), Kimberli (Maes) Williams (Aaron) and Ryan Maes (Hannah); siblings: Russell Pfefferle (Lynette), James Maes (Susan), Thomas Granno, Daniel Maes (Karen), Deborah Hathaway and Eula Pankey; grandchildren: William (Billy) Earl Maes (Claire), Samantha Keilani Maes (Hunter), and Kayleigh Da’nu Williams; mother-in-law: Betty Davis; and his second Mother: Norma Tanner (Al)
Other special people to Bill were his sister-in-law: Virginia; brother-in-law: Dean Davis (Kathi); Gloria Jean Davis, Dennis and Darlene Davis, Julia and Curtis Galla, Kendall Deckman (Hunter), Sierra Lundy (Stuart) and Maddie Blakeley.
In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by his siblings: Michael Maes and Anita (Mousie) Hester; a son: Michael (Mikey) Maes; daughter: Da’nu Andrea May-Maes; father-in-law: Ed Davis; and Patricia Miller and Gene Dale Keith.
Due to the coronavirus epidemic services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Wounded Warrior Project, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.