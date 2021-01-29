EARLEVILLE — William "Bill" L. Wilmer, 75 of Earleville, Maryland passed away on Sunday, January 24th. He was born on May 4, 1945 in Chester County Pennsylvania to William J. Wilmer and Anna Mary (Onizuk) Wilmer.
He grew up in Elkton, Maryland. He was attending Elkton High School when he left to join the U.S. Air Force. While home on leave, he dated and married the love of his life, Deloris (Whited). During their marriage they lived in several places including Montana, England, California, Delaware, and Maryland. They enjoyed traveling and went on several cruises and trips to Hawaii. They especially looked forward to their trips to Tennessee where Bill was always sure to enjoy some fried catfish at Huck Finn's restaurant. Bill liked to cook and was always trying new recipes and cooking techniques. He was known for his delicious Beef Vegetable Soup.
Bill served 9 years active duty and 20 years in the Delaware Air National Guard. His main position was Load Master. He served in the Vietnam War, Operation Desert Shield, and Operation Desert Storm. During his time with the military, he was able to see many parts of the United States as well as many countries around the world. He had many adventures and stories to tell. He was proud to serve his country. He eventually retired as Chief Master Sergeant.
His civilian career life was spent working for Dupont, Dade, and Siemens. He was a highly skilled HVAC technician. He officially retired but went back to the same job working part-time. He enjoyed his work and his co-workers.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Deloris; their son William B. Wilmer and daughter Dawnya D. Boyer and husband John; his mother, Anna Mary Wilmer; his brother, Ronald Wilmer and his wife Nancy; and a host of brother & sister in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He is also survived by his faithful fur babies: Polly, Angel, Sassy, & Sophie. He was predeceased by his father, William J. Wilmer.
Family and friends are invited to visit Endeavor Church, 32 Hilltop Road, Elkton, Maryland on Saturday, January 30th from 1:00-3:00pm. Funeral services will begin at 3:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate / address P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
