FAIR HILL, MD — William A. "Bill" Mackie, 78, of Fair Hill, MD, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Born in Fair Hill on July 25, 1944, he was the son of the late Henry M. and Bernice Strobel Mackie.
APG Chesapeake
FAIR HILL, MD — William A. "Bill" Mackie, 78, of Fair Hill, MD, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Born in Fair Hill on July 25, 1944, he was the son of the late Henry M. and Bernice Strobel Mackie.
Bill worked his entire life as a farmer. It was a part of him, hard work, but a way of life that made him smile, and gave him satisfaction. A member of Rock Presbyterian Church, Elkton, MD, he was also a proud grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. He found pleasure in taking leisurely drives with his wife, even if it wasn't Sunday afternoon. Bill was a toy tractor enthusiast and enjoyed doing word searches at the kitchen table.
Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Mary Goodchild Mackie; sons, Russell Mackie (Karen), Dover, DE, and Eric Mackie (Molly), Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Jacob Mackie, Dover, DE, Rachel Mackie, Syracuse, NY, and Alexis Mackie, Elkton, MD; and siblings, Lois Inglisa (Nick), Glasgow, DE, Patsy Peterson, Newark, DE, Connie Godfrey, Maynardville, TN, John Mackie (Mary Ann), and Edgar Mackie (Maryann), both of Fair Hill, MD, Ray Mackie, Smyrna, DE, and Mike Mackie (Linda), Rising Sun, MD.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Henry Mackie, Jr., James Mackie, Casey Mackie, Russell Mackie, and Nancy Allison.
A viewing will be held at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, on Friday, September 30, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held the next morning, October 1st, at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Sharps Cemetery, Fair Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cecil County Farm Museum & Regional Agricultural Center, or to Autism Delaware, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
APG Chesapeake
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.