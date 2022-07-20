CHARLESTOWN — Willard Richard "Ollie" Slicer, 84 of Charlestown, MD, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022 in Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD, with his niece Donna Rae by his side. Born November 26, 1937 in Oxford, PA, he graduated from Oxford High School in 1957. Ollie served his country proudly in the U.S. Army from 1962-1965, stationed in Germany. He moved to Charlestown, MD in 1977 when he married Linda and lived there until his death. Ollie was a member of Union Fire Company of Oxford, PA for over 60 years and served as past chief. He was also a member of the Masons in Oxford, Red Men's Lodge, American Legion Post 194, Rising Sun, MD, and the Ladies Auxiliary of North East Fire Company for 40 plus years.He retired from the railroad, working for Penn Central, Conrail, Amtrak and retiring from the MARC System on November 1, 1999. Survivors include his wife: Linda (Simpers) Slicer; sister-in-law: Suzann Barker with whom he lived; a niece: Donna Rae Pierson (Brian) of Bear, DE; and nephews: Dennis Slicer of Columbus, MT and David Slicer (Bobbi Jo) of Beaver Creek, OH. He was preceded in death by his mother and father: Velma (Herr) & Chester H. Slicer; and brother and sister-in-law: Chester Slicer, Jr. and Judy (Gilbert) Slicer. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. A memorial graveside service will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Cemetery, 315 South Main Street, North East, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made payable to the Ladies Auxiliary of North East Fire Company, or American Legion Post 194, both in care of the funeral home. For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
