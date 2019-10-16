NORTH EAST — Willard Glenn Havens, 84 of North East, MD, died Friday, October 11, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
Born in Hickory, MD on July 19, 1935, he was the son of the late Willis Lawrence and Carrie Mae (Gore) Havens.
He served in the Maryland National Guard. Willard had a passion for cars, especially Chevrolets. He also enjoyed working on cars. Willard was a member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Newark, DE
Willard was an Automotive Supervisor, employed by the Maryland Transportation Authority before his retirement. He also taught automotive classes at Cecil Community College.
Survived by his wife: Jean Dorothy (Blomquist) Havens; son: David G. Havens (Edith) of North East, MD; daughters: Barbara Havens of North East, MD and Sharon Palm (Glen) of Warwick, MD. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons: Troy and Harry Havens; brother: Willis L. Havens Jr.; and sister: Helen Hansell.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Old Apostolic Lutheran Church, 2038 Pleasant Valley Road, Newark, DE. Family and friends may call at the church from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Thursday.
Interment will be in Bay View Cemetery, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions may be made to Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in care of Crouch Funeral Home 127 S. Main St., North East, MD 21901.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneral home.com.
