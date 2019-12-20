PORT DEPOSIT — Willard Andy Wilson, Jr., of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center of Bel Air, MD. Born August 31, 1946 in Fountain Green, Bel Air, MD, he was the son of the late Willard Andy and Lenora D. Cannoy Wilson Sr.
Willard was formerly employed as a Foreman by the Maryland Department of Transportation. He was a lifetime member of the Water Witch Volunteer Fire Company of Port Deposit, MD, and the Level Volunteer Fire Company of Havre de Grace, MD.
Willard is survived by wife, Joanne Wilson of Port Deposit, MD; son, Steven Wilson and wife, Yvette, of Annapolis, MD; daughter, Jill Miller and husband, Scott, of Edgewood, MD; four grandchildren, Kevin Wilson (Stacy) of Elkton, MD, Colton Wilson of San Diego, CA, Samantha Harris of Belcamp, MD, and Ashley Algard of Edgewood, MD; one great grandson, Briar Wilson of Elkton, MD; sisters, Ann Coleman, Ruth Kitts, and Kathy Cantrell.
In addition to his parents, Willard was preceded in death by brothers, Robert Wilson and Gerald Wilson; and sister, Virginia Gonzalez.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Water Witch Volunteer Fire Company in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, December 23, 2019, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the funeral home. Pastor Josh Phillips of the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Harford Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
