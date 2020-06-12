NORTHEAST — Today our husband, father, grandfather, brother and freind passed away. Wil is preceded in death by his parents Wilford and Francis Verill. Wil’s family was with him at the time of his passing. He will be missed. Our hearts are breaking right now, but we all agree that he is finally at peace.
Wil is survived by his wife Angela Verill of 49 1/2 years; his two daughters Wendy Verill and Kristin Sumpter; his granddaughters, Ally Sturgill and Lauren Sturgill. Wil also is survived by bothers and sisters Shirley Smith, Douglas Verill and Steven Verill.
