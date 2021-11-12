ELKTON, MD — Wilbur "Bill" Harter, age 83 of Elkton, MD, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Born at his home on Craigtown Road on February 10, 1938, he was the son of the late Wilbur Reynolds Harter and Doris Bryson Traux.
Bill was a 1956 graduate of Perryville High School. Following graduation, he entered the U.S. Air Force serving from 1956-1960 as an Air Traffic Controller and Warning Operator stationed in Charleston, WV. Bill was employed for 25 years with General Cable/Pirelli Corp. and finished his career at Perry Point VA Hospital, retiring in 2003.
Bill was a member of Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #851, Elkton, the Pontiac Oakland Club for over 50 years, Recycled Teenagers Car Club, and an associate member of the 29th Division where he served as a member of their Honor Guard.
An avid NASCAR fan, Bill loved Dale Earnhardt, Sr., and for his 60th birthday in 1988, he was at the Daytona 500 when Dale won. Bill enjoyed attending classic car shows with his brother, Gary, and won numerous awards with his 1966 Pontiac GTO, which he bought new from the showroom floor at the Pontiac dealership in Elkton. He enjoyed traveling and going on cruises with his wife and family. A big Elvis fan, he saw him in concert three times and visited Graceland twice.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 38 years, Charlene Ganzmann Harter; daughter, Sherri Harter Wilson (Bill Hall), Elkton, MD; step-daughters, Michele Ferruccio Culley (Gene), Elkton, MD, and Amy Ferruccio Simmons, Ashburn, VA; former son-in-law and friend, Michael Simmons, Ashburn, VA.; grandchildren, Jennifer Culley, Sarah Harter, Jordan Culley (Jordan Brockell), all of Elkton, MD, Lindsay Simmons Hill (John), Ocala, FL, Lauren Simmons, and Luke Thomas Simmons, both of Ashburn, VA; great-grandson, Oliver Eugene McQuerrey, Elkton, MD; siblings, Gary Harter (Gloria), Perryville, MD, Michelle Wuerstlin (Fred), Falling Waters, WV; and sister-in-law, Terry Dennison (Jim), Elkton, MD.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Gene Traux.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #851, P.O. Box 328, Elkton, MD 21922.
The family would like to extend thanks to Amedisys Hospice for their care and compassion during this difficult time, especially Javin, Monica, Brit, Kelsey, Carol, and Michelle. Also, to all the family members, who with their love and care, Bill was able to have his wish to remain in the comfort of his home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.