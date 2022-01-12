EARLEVILLE — Wesley Brian Bristow, Sr., 68 of Earleville, MD passed away on January 7, 2022 at Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
Brian was born on March 3, 1953, son of the late Wesley Alfred Bristow and Macy Elliott Bristow. He was raised in Earleville and was a 1972 graduate of Bohemia Manor High School. In 1973 he married his high school sweetheart Sandy Dyson and together they raised 4 children. In 1983 he began his excavation business, Bristow's Hauling and Loading which he was currently operating. From 1985 thru 2007 he lived in Warwick until moving back to Earleville on the family farm.
Brian took pride in coaching with the Cecilton Youth League and being a part of their All Stars' coaching staff. He enjoyed playing sports with his family, telling stories to his grandchildren, spending time with people and being with friends. He loved all animals including his favorite cat Alley-week.
Brian is survived by his wife Sandy Bristow; children W. Brian Bristow, Jr. (Cassie), Brad Bristow (Jennifer), Brenda McNeil (James) and Sara Wilson (J.D.); his sister Macy McCloskey (Artie); 6 grandchildren, Alexa, J.D., Jr., Amber, Samantha, Joey and Abby and 5 step-grandchildren.
The Family will be handling services privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to the Cecil County Animal Service or Chesapeake City Little League c/o Galena Funeral Home, PO. Box 235, Galena, MD 21635
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.