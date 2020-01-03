CHESAPEAKE CITY — Wenceslao “Wennie” Paul Rentillo, 53 of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 after a brief illness.
Born in Baltimore, MD, on March 28, 1966, he was the son of the late Alejandro Magno, Sr. and Betty Doris (Webb) Rentillo.
Wennie worked in the shipping and receiving department for Rogers Corp. in Bear, DE.
He was a member of the International Chemical Workers Union, Council/VFCW — Local 0266TC. He enjoyed watching the Redskins play, listening to Jimi Hendrix, playing video games, watching Jeopardy, reading, music, concerts and collecting wooden boxes. He loved spending time with his friends, singing karaoke, and traveling.
Wennie was a devoted brother and uncle. He was a knight in shining armor who loved his friends with all his heart.
Survivors include his siblings, Alejandro “Alex” M. Rentillo, Jr., Ludin Rentillo, Jonathan Rentillo and Faith Mann. He is also survived by his nephews, Tedd Hart and Bobby Mann, niece Kristyn Hart, and best friends Abigail Davis, Buffy Conrad, Kristine Hitchens and Michele French.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
