NEWARK — Wayne Kennedy Comer, age 75, of Newark, DE, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021. Born in Elkton, MD, on July 10, 1945, he was the son of the late Oscar and Nellie Workman Comer.
Mr.Comer was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He enjoyed playing pool, chess, and reading.
Survivors include his children, Michael Comer, Kirkwood, PA, Kenneth Comer, Jessup, MD, Tiffany Hudson, Hockessin, DE; Wayne Kennedy Comer, Wilmington, DE; brother, Johnny Comer, Rising Sun, MD; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021 in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Appleton Road, Elkton, MD.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.