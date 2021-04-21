NEWARK — Wayne Kennedy Comer, age 75, of Newark, DE, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021. Born in Elkton, MD, on July 10, 1945, he was the son of the late Oscar and Nellie Workman Comer.

Mr.Comer was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He enjoyed playing pool, chess, and reading.

Survivors include his children, Michael Comer, Kirkwood, PA, Kenneth Comer, Jessup, MD, Tiffany Hudson, Hockessin, DE; Wayne Kennedy Comer, Wilmington, DE; brother, Johnny Comer, Rising Sun, MD; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021 in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Appleton Road, Elkton, MD.

