CECILTON — Wayne Bigham peacefully passed away, on October 17, 2021. He is survived by mother Mable Bigham, of Cleburne, Texas, his high school sweetheart and wife of 57 years, Judy, their daughter Laura Bigham Mayse, son-in-law Barry and granddaughters Lauren Ashley and Abbey Gail, all of Cecilton, Maryland.
Wayne graduated from Cleburne High School in 1962 and started his journey and career with General Motors with a scholarship to the General Motors Institute. Wayne returned to Texas in 1964 and began working at the General Motors plant in Arlington, Texas. He and Judy married on February 14, 1964.
In 1979, Wayne was promoted and he, Judy and Laura moved to Dexter, Michigan. Wayne worked at the Willow Run Assembly Plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan. In 1983, Wayne was promoted again and he and his family moved to Chesapeake City, Maryland. Wayne worked at the Wilmington Assembly plant, and here, he was the production manager. He also was one of the select members of General Motors employees who developed and created the Saturn Corporation.
In 1999, Wayne retired and he and Judy fulfilled their dream of living aboard their boat full time. They traveled the bay and waterways that they fell in love with when they moved to Maryland. Wayne got his captain's license and then was known as "Cappy", first to his granddaughters and then then to all who knew and loved him.
Some knew him as "Wayne", others knew him as "Big Daddy Wayne" but those closest to him knew him as "Cappy". No matter how you knew him, you knew his larger than life presence, quick wit, sense of humor and his love of travel, friends and family. Wayne filled every room with love and laughter.
Wayne's family will celebrate his life, privately but hope you will remember him fondly with love and laughter. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the research and cure for Alzheimer's and Dementia.
