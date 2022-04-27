FRENCH CREEK WV — Warren Lee Sargent, 93 of French Creek WV, went home to the lord on April 22 2022. Born in Nettie,WV on February 5 1929, he was the son of the late Ford and Bertha Sargent.
Sarge was a truck driver and moved from Elkton to French Creek in the early 1980’s after retiring from Anchor Motor Freight in Wilmington Delaware. Warren was a member of Knights of Pythias and attended Point Pleasant Chapel in Abbott.
Survivors include his second wife Betty Sargent of French Creek WV, Daughters, Carol Dill of Elkton MD, Stephanie Hall of Elkton MD and Dawn Sargent of Fairmont WV,Stepchildren Kathy Poston, Judy Scherf and Susan Rhoades, Sons, Wayne Sargent of French Creek WV, Stephen Hall of Elkton MD, Grandchildren, Angela Dill of Elkton MD, Tony Dill of Elkton MD, Franklin Dill of Rising Sun MD,Stephen Hall of Mississippi and Brittney Hall of Elkton MD,several great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Irene Sargent, Daughter, Linda Sargent, stepdaughter Sandy Scythes, Sons, Robert “bobby” Sargent and Robert “robby” W Sargent,grandson Lee Sargent, siblings Walter Sargent, Gosha Wagner, Nancy Bassett and Alfred Sargent. Also his beloved dog Sally.
At Warren’s request he was cremated. The family will receive friends at the Heavner and Cutright Funeral Chapel in Buckhannon WV,on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 10-11:00 AM with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 AM with Pastors Wilma Jackson and Will Kerns officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mountaineer Food Bank, 484 Enterprise Dr., Gassaway, WV 26624.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.