PORT DEPOSIT — Warren Charles “Butch” Brumfield, 75, beloved Father, Husband, Grandfather and “Quiet Pillar of the Community”, surrounded bed-side by his immediate family, transcended this mortal realm on December 4th, 2020 to be with His Heavenly Father.
“Butch” or “Brummy”, as he was fondly known by beloved Friends and Clients was born to the late Marion “Deacon” and Veronica “Bonnie” Brumfield, St. Francis Hospital, Wilmington, Delaware, 1945. After graduating from Rising Sun High School, Butch went on to follow the footsteps of his Father and become a Master Barber and Professional Stylist, cutting hair aside one another at their barbershop, founded by Deacon in 1950, Main Street in Rising Sun. Butch went on to proudly serve his community and customers up until just two weeks ago. He also proudly volunteered and served his country enlisting in the U.S. Army — a Veteran of these United States. Ever the prudent businessman and investor, taught prudence by his Great Depression Era Father, Warren was a successful real estate investor and over-all, diligent businessman.
A showman at heart; a talent inherited from his legendary Father and Master Dobro player, Deacon, Butch loved to perform on the stage in song, playing trumpet and, the occasional keyboard. He also enjoyed singing karaoke with his friend, Haven Bare. Butch co-founded the renowned band “The Epics” in 1960 and on NYE of that same year, they played their first “official paying gig” for the Rising Sun American Legion. The rest was history. The Epics went on to entertain and dazzle audiences for 33 years with instruments throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, including the Governor’s Inauguration Ball and the Annual Maryland Restaurant and Beverage Association Gala and yet another 15+ years doing vocal and chorus performances without brass, strings or percussion. Their audiences numbered in an unprecedented 800-900 fans for Annual Bull Roast. Those whom were or still are fans will remember Butch and The Epics playing at every Cecil County High School Prom for many years back then; high school reunions as well. Butch LOVED to entertain! Stylish at heart yet a practical man, Butch was always happy to “dress to the nine’s”, loved flashy jackets and wardrobes and for The Epics debut appearance in 1964 on WFIL-TV Philadelphia television show, “Chief Halftown” the band members, including beloved, best friend and band member Lowell White, member Pete Fender, Pat Gabbert and Kenny Pierson purchased and adorned themselves with the very same tuxedo suits as all-the-rage at the time idols, “The Beatles”. Getting made and dressed up for annual American Legion Halloween parties with his love Kathy, was another of Butch’s favorites. Butch was never really a “club” or “organization” type of guy but was steadfastly committed to and supported American Legion 194.
Growing up in the small, rural town of Rising Sun, Maryland, that reminiscent of Andy Griffith’s, “Mayberry”, Butch and his friends the like of Bill Webb, Bill Harvey, Ronny Thompson and Kenny Hilton were the quintessential, all-American boys, full of mischief, pranks and adventure! In the early 50’s, as town police officer Raymond Jugler sat at the service station in the middle of town waiting for the next crime to unfold, young Butch and a Gang of cohorts quietly snuck up on the unsuspecting crime-fighters patrol vehicle and proceeded to let the air out of all four tires. Nevertheless, in a twist of events, all of the young villains’ consciences ultimately got the best of them and they all helped Office Jugler pump his tires back up. “Cherry Bombs” and “M-80” fireworks were the preferred implement of havoc back then and one 4th of July day as Mayor Poist stood atop hay bales on a wagon in the center square of town, exclaiming how “there would be no fireworks this year...”, once again, Butch and Company brought the party to life as cigarette’s previously lit, burnt down to awaiting fuses of a “rocket” and M-80’s and the crowd went crazy in response to the proceeding explosions! Ahhh, life in Small-Town America of Butch Brumfield! Butch certainly did grow up in a very different America, and upon entering his barbershop, one would always find “Gunsmoke”, “The Rifleman”, “Bonanza” or “Andy Griffith Show” playing to keep his customers, young and old, entertained with, sadly, a bygone era.
He loved fast cars, drag racing (for which he acquired many ‘o trophies) and especially the all-American sports car, the Corvette; a love for which he instilled in all three of his sons and leaves behind his favorite toy, his 1969 Stingray. Butch loved his pets, adored and respected all life. Of Italian decent and his Grandparents being Italian immigrants whom ultimately landed in Little Italy, Wilmington, Delaware, Butch maintained that connection to his roots by frequently patronizing, fellowshipping and “breaking bread” at Mrs. Robino’s with his family; “Another Carafe of Chianti over here please, Lottie” he would implore with a grin of grateful-satiation while twisting his fork in a spoon of homemade pasta, Bolognese sauce, Fresh, Italian, grated parmesan and anchovies surrounded by his Family...at times, dinner would go on for hours.
Butch was an avid pool player and at one point, again, playing alongside his famous father, Deacon, whom actually played and beat Professional Billiards Player Willy Mosconi in an unprecedented happenchance meeting back in the day. Butch’s pool team, ‘The Epic’s Lounge”, namesake for the lounge and nightclub that he and Lowell White owned together, won several local and regional championships.
His passing is preceded by his Father, Deacon, Mother, Bonnie and Elder, infant Brother, Dale, various dear friends, former band members and his Dear Friend, Don Fanucci. Butch leaves behind his dearly beloved wife of 25 years, Kathy and beloved bird, “Tobie”, his three sons: Kirk and significant other Tanja, grand-daughters Courtney, Annika, Eva, and grand-dogs “Dixie and Gunther”. Anthony and significant other, Brandin and beloved grand-dog, “Aspen”. Brian, his wife, Barbara, grand-children Brooke, Bella, Butch’s favorite “little man”, Brian II and grand-dog, “Bolt”, all whom he cherished beyond measure. He adorned and showered them each and all with endless words of praise, advice, both personal and business-wise, encouragement, the occasional and probably needed stiff-word or reprimand, and gifts of love and support; mostly unconditional and importantly, LOVE!
It’s with bitter sweetness we hear him humming, “Do-Do-Do-Do...Do....Dooooo”, in our minds of many years gone by. You will be missed Great Man! We love you!
All Services and Graveside Interment are private. A Celebration of Life is tentatively planned for Saturday, May 1st, 2021 in honor of Butch’s 76th birthday; please save the date. Our family sincerely anticipates sharing all of your memories and photos of Our incredible Husband, Father and Grandfather.
In lieu of flowers, any and all contributions are welcomed and certainly needed during these times to: American Legion Post 194, Rising Sun, Maryland; we trust that they will share and disperse amongst the community as deemed.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.