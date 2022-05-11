RISING SUN, MD — RISING SUN - Warren Ingiosi, 71 passed peacefully on the morning of Thursday, May 5, 2022. He was a resident of McKinley Apartments since 2020.
Warren (Tony as he was affectionately known) was born in Baltimore, Maryland, son to the late Lawrence V. Ingiosi Sr. of Bear, DE and Mary (Walton) Ingiosi, of Rockland DE. In his early years he and his family lived in Cub Hill, MD before moving to Chadds Ford, PA in 1960 where he attended Garnet Valley high school where he was an avid wrestler. He joined the Marines serving in Vietnam.
Tony is survived by his sister, Theresa R. Seyfert and her husband William L. Seyfert of Bear, DE; his brothers: Frederick P. Feldkircher and his wife Delores of Ardmore, PA; Lawrence V. Ingiosi, Jr., of Mount Union PA; Vincent P. Ingiosi and his wife Jeanette of Phoenix, AZ; William B. Ingiosi of Upper Chichester, PA; and Joseph T. Ingiosi and his wife Sue of Phoenix AZ. He was predeceased by his children Paul Anthony Ingiosi (1976) and his daughter Valarie Rose Ingiosi (1985). He is also survived by his son, Daniel J. Ingiosi and his wife Jeanette; his daughter, Veronica L. Ingiosi and her partner Joshua R. Needles; his stepson Anthony F. Grossi (and his mother Sharon Ingiosi); grandson, Jake J. Ingiosi. He is survived also by 13 nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved cat named "Kittie" and his former dog named "Tellie". He is also survived by many devoted friends.
His hobbies included skydiving, playing cards, puzzles, dancing, photography. billiards and restoration of his'84 Chevy Silverado pickup. His interests included Nascar. water skiing, traveling and camping.
Tony was a ballroom instructor at Arthur Murray Dance Studio. He also worked for a while as a relator. However, his first love was being a self-employed cabinet maker (Ingiosi Custom Interiors) and later as an independent contractor for Craftway Kitchens.
