KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Warner Jackson Hamilton Jr. - also known as Jack or Jackie, 61 of Kennett Square PA passed away peacefully at Chester County Hospital due to complications from COVID 19. After 19 days of fighting, he lost the battle. He was the loving husband to Maria Louise DiBartolomeo Hamilton, who he shared over 36 years of marriage and were together almost 39 years. He was the loving father to Jacalyn Marie Hamilton and her boyfriend Daniel Christopher Eller of Oxford, PA.
He is survived by his wife, Maria and Daughter Jacalyn. Brother, Walter James Hamilton of Pawleys Island SC, Sister Joyce Ann Browne and husband David of Elkton MD, Sister, Julie Lynn Dulski and husband Jay of Elkton MD, and Brother, Willard Jonathan Hamilton and wife Sharon of North East MD. Many nieces and nephews and Great nieces and nephews that loved him dearly. Brother-in-laws Louis F. DiBartolomeo and girlfriend Jody Rampolla, James P. Taylor Sr. , Lewis Taylor Jr. all of Landenberg, PA. Uncle Robert Brown and wife Dottie of Bear Delaware, Aunt Betty Brown of Elkton, MD. and Aunt Joan Martin of Elkton, MD and many loving cousins.
He is predeceased by his parents, Warner Jackson Hamilton Sr. and Martha Louise Brown Hamilton of Elkton MD, Grandparents, a sister Judy Lee Hamilton, Many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Sister-in-laws Nancy Louise Taylor and Elvera Ann Tayor of Landenberg, PA and sister-in-law Denise Frances Miller of Lincoln University, PA, and Delores Ann DiBartolomeo of Kennett Square, PA.
Jack/Jackie loved his family and friends. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time at the beach with his family and friends. He also loved playing horseshoes, cormhole and bocceball. He was a huge eagles fan as well. He liked to work on Mopar cars when he was younger. He enjoyed swimming, gardening, and taking care of the pools. He was willing to help anyone with anything. His daughter and wife were his world.
You are invited to visit with his family and friends from 5:00 to 7:00 on Wednesday evening, December 1, 2021, and again from 9:30 to 10:30 on Thursday morning, December 2, 2021, at the Kuzo Funeral Home, 250 West State Street, Kennett Square, PA. His Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 Thursday morning, at St. Patrick Church, 212 Meredith Street, Kennett Square, PA. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Route 82, Kennett Square, PA.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to St. Patrick Church, 205 Lafayette Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348
To view Jack's online tribute and to share a memory with his family, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com
