HAVRE DE GRACE — Wanda R. Townley Wilburn, age 67, of Havre de Grace, MD departed this life Friday, May 22, 2020 at University of MD Harford Memorial Hospital, Havre de Grace, MD.
The viewing and service will be private, followed by burial in Berkley Cemetery, Darlington, MD.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.