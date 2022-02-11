ELKTON — (Lewis) Wanda Mae Day ,61 years old passed away Thursday February 3,2022 with her family by her side.
Wanda was born on September 9,1960 in West Jefferson NC to Get lewis and John Lewis. Wanda went to join her parents and Brother Tom Lewis and sister-in-law Brenda Dunacn in Heaven. She was survived by Husband Bobby Day,two daughters and one son Ann Morley, Wanda Dunacn and boyfriend Ronnie Kidwell, Mitchell Dunacn and girlfriend Holly Taylor ; 7 grandkids Michelle,Lisa, Dylan,Booboo, Tori,Sissy and Karlie; 5 great grand kids. Brother Sam Lewis sister-in-law Jeni Lewis one nephew Josh and one niece Dalaney, Sister-in-law Kim Lewis and many many friends. Wanda will be remembered by her fiery sprite and heart of gold. Their will be a celebration of life for Wanda on February 12,2022 at Sage event hall Suite B at 156 West main street Elkton MD 21921. Friend and family are welcome to come share memories from 12-5pm flowers can be delivered at this location from 10am-12pm
