ELKTON, MD — Wanda Louise Webber, 85, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021. Born in Johnson City, TN, on July 20, 1936, she was the daughter of the late David and Birdie Holtsclaw.
Wanda moved to Elkton after graduating from East Tennessee State University, where she began her 32-year career in the Cecil County Public School system. She held positions of teacher, counselor, assistant principal, and supervisor of guidance counseling. Wanda was tirelessly devoted to and was happiest when surrounded by her family. She enjoyed traveling, vegetable gardening, and cooking food for loved ones. She was an active member of Elkton United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Irving Webber; children, David, Karen, and Patricia; 13 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. We ask all who knew and loved her to take a moment to remember Wanda in your heart. Wanda made an impact on so many lives, her memory will be carried forward for many generations to come.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Cecil County Public Schools, 201 Booth Street, Elkton, MD 21921 for the elementary reading program.
