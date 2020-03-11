ELKTON — Wanda J. Martin, 81 of Elkton, MD passed away March 8, 2020 in Elkton Nursing and Rehab.
Mrs. Martin was born May 31, 1938, daughter of the late Edward and Edith Barton Wright. She was raised in Concord Township, Delaware County, PA. Wanda was a truck driver working for TSMT in Perryville, MD for 2 years. Wanda and her husband owned and operated Shoestring Trucking in Maryland and WJM Trucking in Florida, retiring in 2000.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John ‘Jack’ Martin and a brother David Wright.
Mrs. Martin is survived by her children, Jeanne Stromberg of Okeechobee, FL, Andrew Stromberg (Rose) of Elsmere, DE and Corinne Wright of Newark, DE; a sister Patricia Howard of Garnet Valley, PA; 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
A private burial will be held at Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Bear, DE.
Memorials may be offered to Elkton Nursing & Rehab’s Activity Fund, One Price Dr. Elkton, MD 21921.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
