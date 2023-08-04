RISING SUN — Walter Wesley Thomas, age 58, of Rising Sun, MD passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. He was born on June 5, 1965 in Wilmington, DE to the late Vaughn Erwin Thomas, Sr. and Beatrice Joan (Burke) Thomas.
Walter worked in the Maintenance Department at Walmart in North East, MD for nine years. He took joy in listening to all different types of music. Walter was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan and was always sure to watch their games. He was in many different softball leagues during his younger years. Walter was someone very easy to get along with and loved by so many. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Walter is survived by his wife, Theresa Thomas; seven children: Sami Kendall, Joshua Fauver, Jessica Fauver, Amanda Fauver and her husband, Jonathan Rogers, Zachary Jackson, Kendall Jackson, and Alyssa Jackson; five siblings: Alan Thomas, Sandi Murphy, Clifton Thomas, Richard Thomas, Madelyn Thomas, and dear friend Jessie Fish
Walter is preceded in death by his sister Sharon Schaeffer, and brother Vaughn Thomas, Jr.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 11, 2023 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911 where family and friends may begin visiting at 10:00 am. Burial will be held private.
