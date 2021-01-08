EARLEVILLE — Walter J. Booth, Jr. 81 of Earleville, MD, passed away on January 6, 2021.
Walter was born in Marydel, DE on January 12, 1939, he was the son of the late Walter and Dorothy Barclay Booth. He had lived most of his life in Cecil County, MD. He served in the U.S. Air Force in Texas in the early 1960’s. Walt worked for Pirelli Cable in Elkton, MD for many years. He enjoyed farming, fishing, hunting and his cats. He especially loved to participate in tractor pulls. The mantel in the house is full of many trophies he won. He was very skilled at mechanical work, carpentry and plumbing.
Walter is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joan Elizabeth Booth; two sons, James and Daniel Booth; brother, Henry Booth and two sisters, Phyllis Crawford and Pat Jamison.
He was preceded in death by brothers Russell and Lauder Booth and a sister Helen Arkatin.
As per his wishes no service will be held.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
