NORTH EAST — Walter Cleveland Biggers, Sr., 87 of North East, MD, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family.
A lifelong resident of Cecil County, he was born in Elkton on January 21, 1933, the son of the late Harry and Catherine (Richardson) Biggers.
Walter owned and operated Walter Biggers Construction for over 50 years. He enjoyed working, but his family was precious to him and he loved the time they spent together.
Survivors include his wife: Barbara Daniels; his children: Walter Biggers (Kim), Sharon White (Bill) all of Elkton, MD, Karen Blankenship, Charlotte Steele and stepson: Thomas Daniels (Denean) all of North East, MD. He is also survived by his great granddaughter and caregiver: Lillian Warner; 18 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and 2 more on the way.
In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded by 2 brothers: Marlin Ronald Biggers and William Alvin Biggers.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with funeral services held on Tuesday, beginning at 1:00 pm.
Interment will follow services in Bay View Cemetery, North East, MD.
