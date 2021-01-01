FLORIDA — Walter B. Gilbert, 69 years, of Florida, formerly of Colora, MD, passed away December 23, 2020. Born September 28, 1951 in Patuxent River, MD, he was the son of the late Walter, Sr. and Mildred Gilbert.
Walter is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Margaret Gilley Gilbert of Florida; son, Mark Nathaniel Gilbert of Maryland; grandson, Justin Nathaniel Walter Gilbert of Maryland; granddaughter, Meagan Victoria Gilbert of North Carolina; sister, Maryann Chiapizzio of Tennessee; and brother, Frederick Gilbert of Florida.
Walter was retired from the former Chrysler Corporation of Newark, DE. He was a great fan of NASCAR and motorcycles. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Moose Lodge, Sons of the American Veterans, Dolphins Club, the VFW, and the American Legion Honor Guard, all of Florida.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, December 31, 2020, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, December 31, 2020, 10 AM until 11 AM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor John M. R. Gauger of the First Baptist Church of Perryville, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
