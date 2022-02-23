ELKTON — Walter B. "Sonny" Alexander, 76 of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022.
Born in North East, MD on March 29, 1945, he was the son of the late John H. and Eleanor (Miller) Alexander.
Sonny served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He was the owner/operator of Alexander Concrete and was a member of VFW Post 6027, North East, MD and American Legion Post 15 of Elkton, MD. He enjoyed fishing and just relaxing by sitting on his back porch with his Manhattan.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years: Margaretta "Reta" (Mears) Alexander; 2 children: Dreama Phibbs of Elkton, MD, John Alexander of North East, MD; 2 stepdaughters: Christine Pyron and Laura Flechsing; 4 grandchildren: Victoria Allen and husband Richard of Earleville, MD, Courtney Reed and husband Bryan of Elkton, MD, John Thomas Alexander, Mary Alexander; 5 great grandchildren: Emma, Stella and Mayson Allen, Scarlett and Maximus Reed; and his siblings: Ronald Alexander and Betty Marshall both of North East, MD.
In addition to his parents, Sonny was also preceded in death by a brother: John David "Jackie" Alexander; son-in-law: Robert Phibbs.
Funeral service will be held Monday, February 28, 2022 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.
Interment with military honors will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of Sonny, to Seasons Hospice Foundation, to be used at the Christiana Hospital Inpatient Care Unit, Newark, DE. Please send donations in care of the funeral home.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.