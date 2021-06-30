PERRYVILLE — Wallace Leon Singleton, 71 yrs, of Perryville, MD, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 in the Bel Air Health & Rehabilitation Center of Bel Air, MD. Born January 20, 1950 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late William M. and Elva Alley Singleton.
Wallace was formerly employed as a Chef by the University of Maryland Donaldson Brown Center of Port Deposit, MD. He was a member of the Perryville United Methodist Church, the former Director of the Perryville United Methodist Church Hope Place Soup Kitchen, and a past Auxiliary Member for The Community Fire Company of Perryville.
Wallace was a loving son, brother, and uncle. He was a kind-hearted sole and friend to the entire community of Perryville. He enjoyed meeting and making new friends while managing the Perryville Laundromat.
Wallace is survived by his sister, Brenda S. Buchanan (Andrew); brothers, Roger Alley (Angie), W. Lloyd Singleton (Carrie Lou), Archie Singleton, and Donald Singleton; and Godson, Shawn Buchanan.
In addition to his parents, Wallace was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Vicki Singleton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Perryville United Methodist Church or The Community Fire Company of Perryville in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, July 3, 2021, 1 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitations for family and friends will be held Friday, July 2, 2021, 6 PM until 8 PM, and Saturday, July 3, 2021, 11 AM until 1 PM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Archie Singleton, Jr., of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Principio Cemetery, Perryville, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
