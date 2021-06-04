ELKTON, MD — Wallace Allen Magaw, Sr., "Ditty," age 86, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Born in Elkton on September 4, 1934, he was the son of the late Earl and Catherine Bullock Magaw.
Mr. Magaw retired from the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier for over 30 years, and Cecil County Public Schools and Newark Manor Nursing Home. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and attending their sporting events.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 67 years, Mary Ellen Schultz Magaw; daughters, Gail Bennett (Charles), North Myrtle Beach, SC, and Lisa Shields (Jan), Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Lindsay Wyatt (Matthew), Tyler Bennett (Brittany), Chad Shields (Heather), Dustin Shields, and Jesse Shields; great grandchildren, Jordan, Charlie, Blake, Ben, and Stella; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Magaw was preceded in death by his son, Wallace A. Magaw, Jr.; two sisters, and four brothers.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, June 4, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be in Rose Bank Cemetery, Calvert, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rock Presbyterian Church, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
