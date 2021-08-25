PORT DEPOSIT — W. Wilson Abrahams, III, 80 years, of Conowingo, MD, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021 at home. Born October 10, 1940 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late W. Wilson Abrahams, Jr., and Ann Cutler Abrahams.
Wilson was a graduate of the former Jacob Tome Institute of Port Deposit, MD, and went on to graduate from the University of Maryland where he received his civil engineering degree. He retired after 32 years from the Aberdeen Proving Ground of Aberdeen, MD, where he was employed as a civil engineer. Wilson served in the Maryland Army National Guard from 1964 until 1970.
Wilson was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed spending time on the Susquehanna River, and he especially loved duck hunting.
Wilson is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Beverly Abrahams of Conowingo, MD; aunts, Janet Abrahams and Eleanor Abrahams both of Port Deposit, MD; many cousins; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Wilson was preceded in death by his aunt, Audrey C. Abrahams.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice.
Graveside services are scheduled for Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 11 AM, at the Hopewell Cemetery of Port Deposit, MD. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.