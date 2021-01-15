RISING SUN, MD — Walter “Keith” Hovatter of Rising Sun, MD, age 90, was welcomed to his eternal reward Tuesday, January 12, 2021. He was born on April 14, 1930 to the late Freda Nell Cathell and adopted by the late Walter Hovatter.
Keith was born and raised in St. George, WV and graduated from Parsons High School in Parsons, WV. He proudly served in the US Navy on the USS Glynn during the Korean War. After his time in the Navy, Keith went on to teach in various schools for 30 years, until his retirement from Newark High School in 1992. During his time at Newark High School, he was a junior varsity soccer coach. After his retirement, Keith worked for Duvall Lawn and Garden, where he worked on Gravely tractors. Keith was a member of Gateway Baptist Church in Rising Sun, MD. He enjoyed woodworking and found his greatest joy in spending time with his family.
Keith is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Margaret “May” Hovatter; four children: Leland Hovatter and his wife Donna, Christopher Hovatter and his wife Ann, Lauree Wilson and her husband Tom, and Melissa Long and her husband Joe; fifteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and four siblings: Gene Cathell, Hester Hunt, Eleanor Ann Cox and David Hovatter. In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by one granddaughter and six brothers.
Services for Keith will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made payable to “The Mission Fund of Gateway Baptist Church” and sent to R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
