RISING SUN, MD — William Earl Simmers, of Rising Sun, MD, passed into glory on Thursday, December 31st, 2020. He was 87. He was the son of the late Harvey E. and Estella Marie Kirkwood Simmers. Earl was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Peggy Lee Akers Simmers.
Earl graduated from Rising Sun High School in 1951, and married his sweetheart Peggy before serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Recognized for his aptitude, Earl worked as a radio teletype operator and repairman in Korea and was honorably discharged as Sergeant in 1955. Earl later graduated from Goldey Beacom School of Business in 1960.
An avid learner, Earl loved problem solving and tackling the challenges presented at work and at home on the farm. His greatest joy was to work tirelessly to create a place where his family could meet and make memories!
Earl worked for Conowingo Power Company, a subsidiary of Philadelphia Electric Company, now Exelon, for 39 years. He began his career as a meter reader and retired in 1991 as Supervisor of Accounting Operations. He was co-author of CHAP, the Cecil Heating Assistance Program, and served as past president of The Greater Elkton Chamber of Commerce and past president of the Extension Advisory Council, Cecil County Cooperative Extension Service. Since retirement, Earl farmed his property of 42 acres at Carron Hill Farm and operated a home repair business called Wes’ Enterprise. With a mission to document and preserve the history of farming, Earl volunteered as Secretary of the Cecil County Farm Museum for 14 years. He authored a memoir that detailed his early years, titled A Walk In My Shoes. Additionally, as Chairman of the Gilpin’s Falls Covered Bridge Restoration Committee, Earl fundraised and championed the cause of restoration of the Gilpin’s Falls Covered Bridge, which came to fruition in 2010.
Earl loved having his family around the table with Peggy’s good cooking and seeing the adventures his grandkids were up to on the farm. He made sure to connect with each family member throughout their life and tell them how much he loved them.
In addition to spending time with family, Earl enjoyed photography, painting, woodworking, and fishing. Earl was also a member of the Greenhurst 4-H Club and American Legion Post 194 of Rising Sun, MD.
A believer in Jesus Christ, Earl accepted the Lord as his Savior at the age of 15 and recognized the power of the Holy Spirit throughout his life. He volunteered with Peggy at Sandy Cove Ministries in North East, MD, and served as Chaplain with the Cecil County Prison Ministry by preaching in the Cecil County Detention Center, where he encouraged inmates to come closer to God and accept Jesus Christ as their Savior. In years past he was a member of the Gideon’s International and served as a Sunday School teacher, Superintendent, Lay Leader and Certified Lay Speaker at Ebenezer Methodist Church. He was also a teacher at Pleasant View Baptist Church, where he originated the Children’s Worship Service.
Those that know Earl recognize his desire to serve God and give to his community. He took great care to love and provide for his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his daughters, Terri Brady of Rising Sun, Kathy Bires and husband Tim of Holland, PA, and Marie Barker and husband Joey of Rising Sun. Grandchildren include Adam Brady and wife Jennifer with daughter Leah and baby due in July, Abbey Moores and husband Tim, Alicia McDowell and husband Mike with daughter Clara and son Mason, Anna Massimiano and husband Dominic, Jordan Bires and wife Gia with daughter Brinley, Nicholas Bires and wife Heather with son Hunter, Kristofer Bires and wife Greta, Alexander Bires, Casey Bowman and husband Garrett, Ceara Hudson and husband Andrew, and Devan Barker.
In addition to his parents and wife, Earl was preceded in death by his brother Ernest Simmers, brother Clyde Simmers, sister Sarah Keller, and granddaughter, Amy Brady.
Our heartfelt thanks goes to all of the caregivers who took care of Earl in his last years. You have blessed us!
A private burial with immediate family will be held Saturday, January 16th. As health permits, a public memorial will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, April 24th at Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Additional details will be posted on http://www.rtfoard.com. We welcome your thoughts and memories on the website as we grieve the loss of our father and grandfather.
