RISING SUN — Vivian Lee Sheets, 80, formerly of Colora, MD, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Calvert Manor Healthcare Center. She was born in Colora, MD, the daughter of the late Brady Marshall and Stella Hazel Graybeal McGlothlin. She was the wife of James Edward Sheets, Sr.
She was a homemaker, and also worked with her husband James Sheets , Sr in founding and operating Sheets Trucking Co. She was a member of New Life Faith Center Church.
Vivian loved the Lord, which was also shown through the love she bestowed upon her family and many friends.
Surviving her are 4 children, Richard D. (Jacqueline) Broomell, Mark T. (Diana C.) Broomell, Christopher A. (fiancée Mary Alice) Broomell, Edward J. (Stephanie M.) Sheets; 6 Step children, Betty (Bud) Jones, Judy Cianchette, Jim (Cindy) Sheets, Wanda Morrison, Linda Vencill, Ruth (Doug) McGlothlin; 30 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and a sister Virginia D. Seamster.
She was preceded in death by Richard D Broomell, Sr, step son Thomas Sheets, and 3 brothers, Ralph McGlothlin, William McGlothlin, Sr., and Douglas McGlothlin, Sr.
A celebration of life service will be held at Conowingo Baptist Church, 151 Rock Springs Road, Conowingo, MD on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11:00AM with Pastor Josh McCord officiating. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service. Traditional interment in the adjoining cemetery will be private. reynoldsandshivery.com.
