WOODSTOWN, NJ — Daughter of the late Donald C. and Constance “Connie” Jones Graybeal, wife of the late Donald Van Sciver, and mother of the late Jean Marie Van Sciver. Virginia leaves behind her son James Van Sciver and his wife Jodie Osgood, her daughter Constance Hill and her husband Peter, and her son Daniel Van Sciver and his wife Bridget. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Nicholas and Erica Van Sciver, Stefan, Cerise, and Christa Hill, and Brittany Van Sciver.
Virginia was born in Rising Sun, MD graduating from Rising Sun High School in 1949. She attended Salisbury State Teachers College and earned her BS from the University of Delaware in 1984.
She married Don in 1951, when he was a seaman at Bainbridge Naval Base. In 1969 the family moved to Wilmington, DE, where she was active in the Richardson Park Community Action Program. She and Don moved to Harbeson Delaware in 1987. Virginia volunteered for the foster care review board, did fundraising for the Sussex Family YMCA children’s programs, and was an active member of the local Columbiettes chapter. Her decades of volunteer work were recognized by the awarding of the Jefferson Award for Public Service.
A service is postponed until it is safe for all to gather.
