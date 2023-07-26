RISING SUN — In loving memory of Virginia Hudson (nee McDowell), born on June 6, 1948, to Goldie Burl and Harry Oliver McDowell. Virginia peacefully passed away on Monday, July 24th, 2023. She leaves behind a profound legacy and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Virginia is survived by her devoted husband of 50 years, Paul Thomas Hudson Jr.; her two loving children, Mark Thomas Hudson and Kristen Hudson Nichols; her son-in-law, Nic Nichols; her daughter-in-law, Laurie Hudson; her two cherished grandsons, Ethan and Brandon Hudson; and her younger sister, Joan McDowell Geisler.
Virginia's life was intertwined with the gift of music from an early age. She was a talented musician, playing the piano professionally since the age of 13, captivating audiences with her melodies throughout her life. As the musical director, organist, and choir director at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, she brought joy and inspiration to the hearts of many.
Her passion for music extended beyond the stage, as she shared her knowledge and expertise by teaching piano to others. Her retirement from teaching marked the end of a remarkable career that touched countless lives.
Above all, Virginia will be remembered for her kindness, gentleness, and her unconditional love for her family. Her warm and caring spirit made everyone around her feel cherished and appreciated.
As we bid farewell to Virginia, we celebrate the beautiful memories she leaves behind and the enduring impact she had on the lives of those fortunate enough to know her. May her music continue to resonate in our hearts, and may her legacy of love and devotion serve as a guiding light for generations to come.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.