ELKTON — Virginia (Ginny) Marie Justice of Elkton, MD, age 80, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 after a long courageous battle with ALS, surrounded by her family. She was born in Lancaster, PA, on February 17, 1942 to the late Franklin Clyde Carter, Sr. and Anna Irene Carter.
Virginia worked at the Perry Point VA Hospital of Perry Point, MD, as a nursing assistant and then later earned her LPN license. While working at Perry Point she earned many Certificates of "Caring and Courtesy" awards for demonstrating the true spirit of caring, compassion and dedication for her patients, visitors, and fellow staff members. She retired after 42 years of service.
Virginia was a caring and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting, dancing, playing board games, and watching her grandchildren's sporting events. Her kind heart and personality was contagious to everyone she met. We loved her dearly and she will be missed very much.
Virginia is survived by her children, Dorie Kirk (Kevin), Deborah Giffing, and Michael Justice; brother, Frank Carter, Jr.; (like a daughter) devoted caregiver, Midge Hardiman; grandchildren, Nathan Kirk, Brian Kirk, Danielle Bertoldi, Krystal Chiveral, Samantha Dickens, Michael Justice, Jordan Barrett, and Madison Justice; and 10 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her son, Donald Allen Giffing; brother, James Carter; and sister, Joyce Tibbetts.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their wonderful care and support of our mother.
A celebration of Virginia's life will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022, 1 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022, 12 Noon until 1 PM, at the funeral home prior to the celebration service. Chaplain Richard Berry, Hospice Chaplain, Amedisys Hospice Care of Elkton, MD, will officiate. Interment will be private in the North East United Methodist Church Cemetery, North East, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
