ELKTON, MD — Virginia Mae Reed, age 94, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. Born in Sugar Grove, VA, on October 1, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Bessie Parks Anderson.
Mrs. Reed was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and traveling.
Survivors include her daughters, Elsie Hanna (William), Arlene Kisner, both of Elkton, MD, Betty Gorman (George), Townsend, DE, Dora Reed, Newark, DE, and Mary Knarr, North East, MD; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Reed was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William A. Reed; granddaughter, Janie Wallace; sister, Esther Harrison; and son-in-law, David Kisner.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, December 7, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
