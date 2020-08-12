RISING SUN — Virginia “Gynne” Lee Banks (nee Davis), of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on August 8, 2020. She was 80.
Mrs. Banks was born in Alfred, Maine, to Kenneth Lee Davis and Myrtle Klein Davis. She was the devoted wife of 61 years to Oliver “Bobby” Banks, loving mother of Della Scott (Gary) of Newark, DE, and Keith Banks (Andrea Foster), Crofton, MD, grandmother of Rhiannon Scott Barlow (Stephen), Addison Scott (Megan), Ashley Banks Boswell (Jordan), Caroline Foster, Katelyn Foster and Campbell Banks, and great-grandmother of Max, Lincoln, and Harrison Barlow. She was the sister of Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Rion of Clearbrook, VA.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.