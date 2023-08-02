RISING SUN — Virginia Frances Farmer (nee Phillips) of Rising Sun, MD passed away on Thursday, July 27th, 2023 at ChristianaCare Union Hospital in Elkton.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years (Robert Arthur Farmer), two daughters (Crystal Sue Gooslin-Wheatley, Sonia Lee Stovall), two sons (Shaun Graham Farmer, Ryan Michael Farmer), two siblings (Barbara Denton and Paul Phillips Jr.), and a stepson (Robert Arthur Farmer Jr.) several grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was born in Wythe County, VA. She was the daughter of Virginia Kathleen Robinson and Glen Edward Alderman, later adopted by her mother's second husband, Paul Phillips. All now passed. Her youngest daughter, (Robyn Bee Rosciolo) passed away in 2007. One sister (Paulette Shatley) has also passed away.
Due to sharing a name with her mother, Virginia was known to everyone by her middle name, Frances. She was a woman of faith, living as much by the Bible as possible. She enjoyed TV dramas and reading books by her favorite author, VC Andrews. Her favorite games were crosswords and word searches. She was strong-willed and kind.
In accordance with her wishes services and interment are private and will be at the cemetery of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Rising Sun, MD.
