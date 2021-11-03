CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD — Virginia "Ginny" Lee Collins, age 92, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021. She was born on June 10, 1929 in Elkton, MD to the late Lewis Calvert Lee, Sr. and Beulah Marian (Bryson) Lee.
Ginny was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and Elkton Chapter #84 Eastern Star. Ginny loved reading, traveling, Canasta Club, crocheting, and bowling. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Ginny is survived by her beloved husband, Lewis A. Collins, Jr.; son, Lewis A. Collins, III and his wife, Loretta; two granddaughters: Krissy Collins Howard and Brandi Bowen; several great grandchildren; and brother, Harry J. Lee.
In addition to her parents, Ginny was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Lee Collins; sister, Nancy Preston; and two brothers: Lewis C. Lee, Jr. and Frederick M. Lee.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Chesapeake City Fire Company Ambulance Fund" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
