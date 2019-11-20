BEAR, DE — Virginia “Ginny” Argo (Taylor) of Bear, DE, age 92, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. She was born on November 21, 1926 in Galena, MD to the late Harry S. Taylor and Dorothy S. Taylor (Haley).
Virginia spent her life taking care of house and home as a homemaker, she especially dedicated her life and love to her husband and children. They spent family trips in the summer going camping to the trailer, fishing and crabbing. Virginia loved sewing, had a green thumb and enjoyed planting flowers in the garden.
Virginia is survived by her son, Cortlen Argo (Pam) of Bear, DE; daughter, Joan Blankenship (Ray) of Elkton, MD; 12 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren; brother, Tommy Taylor (Mary) of Middletown, DE; and sister, Mary Lum of Galena, MD. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Cortlen Argo; daughter, Joyce Lloyd; grandson, Gregory Langshaw; sister, Betty Wooleyhan and brother, Jimmy Taylor.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
