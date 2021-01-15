ELKTON, MD — Viola Pearl Slaughter Williams, age 95, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021. Born in Edwards Cross Roads, NC, on August 7, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Ivan and Curlie Jordan Rector.
Mrs. Williams moved to Elkton in the 1940s and retired from Cecil County Public Schools as Director of Food Service. She enjoyed boating on the Bohemia and Susquehanna rivers, planning road trips, and reading.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Debra and Art Campbell, as well as the staff at Calvert Manor Healthcare Center.
Survivors include her sister, Eva Austin, Hockessin, DE; niece, Donna Austin White, Greenville, DE; and step-daughter, Shirley Shockley, Smyrna, DE.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her husband, Meredith Williams; and her first husband, Edgar Slaughter.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Highway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cecil County Community Services Foundation—Home Delivered Meals, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
