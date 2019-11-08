RISING SUN —Viola (Ole) Bryant, 84, passed away October 11, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband James Bryant, Sadie, Joni and Mitch Carver, Tena Wilson, James and Diana Bryant, Jr. Also, 10 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on November 17, 2019 at her family home, 329 Horseshoe Rd, Rising Sun, MD, from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Please bring a covered dish.
Viola Bryant
