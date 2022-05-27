NORTH EAST — Vincent Robert Pantalone, Jr., of North East, Maryland, passed away on May 23, 2022, at the Union Hospital in Elkton. He was born in New Haven, Connecticut, to Amaline (Molly) DeFinissi Pantalone of Italy and Connecticut and Vincent Robert Pantalone of Connecticut.
Vincent was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Healy Pantalone, and a son, James William Pantalone. He is survived by his sister, Carol Quarderer (and her husband George Quarderer); four children, Cynthia Ann Pantalone-Grumm (and David Grumm), Vincent Robert Pantalone, III, Michael Healy Pantalone (and Amy Shiel), Elizabeth O'Shea Pantalone Betz (and Talon Swanson); and his four grandchildren, Laura Healy Betz Burch (and Andy Burch), Nicholas Betz (and Julia Bartos), Alex Betz and Zoe Betz.
Vincent's parents were very proud of him as the first one in the family to attend college, completing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Yale University, Class of 1954, and later, a law degree from the University of Connecticut. Vincent greatly valued education.
After retiring from his career with the Internal Revenue Service, and a second career as professor at the University of Maryland College Park's School of Business, Vincent and his wife, Elizabeth, moved to North East, where they enjoyed the surrounding nature. Vincent especially loved gardening, hiking through the woods, collecting wood and deer antlers, and visiting the lighthouse at Turkey Point.
Vincent was very active in local service groups in the communities where he lived, including Crofton, Bowie and North East. He celebrated his Italian-American heritage by participating in the Knights of Columbus and the Sons of Italy service organizations. As an Army Veteran, he enjoyed belonging to the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and was proud of his service in Okinawa, Japan, during the Korean War as an Army Intelligence Officer. While retired, Vincent had a third career serving as a judge for the Cecil County Orphans Court.
Vincent's favorite hobbies including sailing on the Chesapeake Bay, crabbing, kayaking, and playing poker with his kids and grandkids. He enjoyed striking up a conversation with anyone he met, and made many friends over the years. His family will miss him dearly.
A funeral service will be held at the Crouch Funeral Home, Main Street, North East, MD 21901: Friday, May 27th at 10:30 a.m. (Visitation from 10:30-11:00 and Service beginning at 11:00 a.m.)
Interment will be private with family in attendance.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
