NORTH EAST — Vincent James Bomba, 49 of North East, MD, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021.
He was born in Wilmington, DE, on July 8, 1971.
Vincent served his country proudly in the U.S. Army.
He attended Haven Community Church, North East, MD.
An avid outdoorsman, Vincent enjoyed many different hobbies and activities, such as blacksmithing, hunting, fishing, fly tying, scuba diving, beekeeping, photography, coin collecting, pen making and building models.
Survivors include his loving wife: Shelly (Schappell) Bomba; two children: Andrew James Bomba and Isabella Louise Bomba, at home; his parents: James V. and Margaret K. “Peggy” (Friedrichsen) Bomba, of North East, MD; a sister: Amy (Bomba) Christofano, and her husband Mike, of Port Deposit, MD; and his grandfather: Vincent J. “Jimmy” Bomba of North East, MD.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother: Bernadine Bomba.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11:00 am at Haven Community Church, 48 Flint Drive, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.