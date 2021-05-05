TOWSON — Vincent F. Elliott, 80, passed away suddenly on April 28, 2021; loving husband of Mary T. Elliott for 16yrs.; beloved father of Nichole Elliott, and Mark Elliott; also survived by two cherished grandchildren.
Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, Expressions of sympathy may be made in Vincent’s memory to the Jaxon Fields Endowed Scholarship at the Evans Scholar Foundation, 2501 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, IL 66026-8022 or online at:
https://secure2.convio.net/wgaesf/site/Donation2df_id=1520&1520.donation=form1&mfc_pref=T&pw_id=1521
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.