ELKTON, MD — Victoria "Tory" Elizabeth Biggs, age 31, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Born on June 10, 1991, she was the daughter of Nancy Hurst and Allen Biggs, Jr.
Tory worked for several years as a waitress. An adoring mother, she cherished the time that she spent with her children and her family. Everyone knew Tory for her generous personality and willingness to help others. She loved being outside soaking up the sun and writing in her journal.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Taylor Mullens and T.J. Garnett; sister, Leslie Biggs (Larry Drummonds); maternal grandparents, Linda Johnson and Billy Hurst; and nephews, Adin Biggs and Sam Hilaman.
Tory is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Jane and Allen Biggs, Sr.
Funeral service with interment in Bethel Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Voices of Hope, 224 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
