ELKTON, MD — Victoria Carol "Vicki" Langhorne, 61, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. Born in Elkton on September 11, 1958, she was the daughter of Elsie Griffith Langhorne, Elkton, and the late Thomas C. Langhorne.

Ms. Langhorne had worked at Chrysler Corporation, Newark, DE, and loved going to the beach.

In addition to her mother, survivors include her brother, Thomas C. Langhorne, Jr.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, January 6, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning 10 a.m. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Elkton.

APG Chesapeake

Service information

Jan 6
Visitation
Monday, January 6, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A.
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Victoria's Visitation begins.
Jan 6
Funeral Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
11:00AM
Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A.
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Victoria's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 6
Interment
Monday, January 6, 2020
12:00AM
Union Cemetery
Union Church Road
Elkton, MD 21921
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Victoria's Interment begins.

