CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD — Vicki Ronig Myers, age 65, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, after a short but brave battle with esophageal cancer. Born and raised in Cecil County, she was the daughter of the late Sara Elizabeth Potter and George William Ronig.
Vicki was employed in the banking industry for most of her life working at County Bank, County Mercantile Bank, PNC, and just retired from Northrop Grumman Federal Credit Union. Customer service was always a priority for Vicki, and she always cared for her customers and their families. She enjoyed sewing and quilting and spending time with her family, friends, and "Quilting Ladies".
Survivors include her daughter, Tammi Shiles (Matt), Elkton, MD; stepson, John Myers, III (Dawn), Farmington, NM; brothers, Mike and Richard Ronig; sister, Joy Ronig-Christman Greenlee; grandchildren, Amber Shiles (Anthony), Autumn Boyd (Matthew), Carly, Rebecca, and Luke; great-grandchildren, Blaze, Andie Lynn, Bentley, Dezmond, Santi, and Roman; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Butch Myers; and brothers, Bobby and Kenny Ronig.
A Celebration of Life, for all friends and family, will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home at the above address.
