BURNSVILLE, MN — (Bowers) Verna Lee Finneseth (nee Bowers), age 84 of Burnsville Minnesota formerly of North East Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Verna was a beloved wife, sister, aunt and friend. She loved to laugh and spend time with family and friends. She enjoyed gardening, walking, reading, puzzles, solitaire and especially golfing! Verna and Keith spent their winters in Longboat Key, Florida. They summered in Burnsville, Minnesota and spent their leisure time at their log cabin at Cross Lake, MN.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Keith Finneseth (2013); her parents, Guy and Laura Bowers (1964, 1983) and her brother, Arthur Bowers (2005).
Verna is survived by her sister, Doris Speck (Joseph), sister-in law Loree Ann Pilch (nee Finneseth) (Edward) nieces Julie Bendell (Tim), Nancy Metcalf (Bill), Janet Johnson (Robert), Sandy McDonald (Pete), Linda Sten (Michael) and Laurie Farmer; nephews Vernon Speck, Steven Speck (Carrie), Jonathan Pilch (Esther), Jay Pilch and many other great nieces, great nephews and friends.
There will be a memorial service Monday May 16, 2022 1:30 pm at Trouvaille Memory Care in Excelsior, MN. Celebration of Life on Sunday, May 29, 2022 2pm, 20 Grandview Ave in North East Maryland, 21901. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Children's Twin Cities in Woodbury, MN.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Children's Twin Cities in Woodbury, MN.
