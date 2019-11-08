RISING SUN, MD — Vaughn William Potts, Sr., age 68, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Born in Elkton, MD, on November 9, 1950, he was the son of the late William E. and Anna Logan Potts.
Mr. Potts retired from FMC Corporation, Newark, DE, as a supervisor after 37 years of service. He was a life member of North East Fire Company, and enjoyed crabbing, camping, boating, and playing golf.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Alice Poore Potts; sons, Vaughn W. Potts, Jr. (Michele), Daniel L. Potts (Cindy), all of Elkton, MD, and Brian D. Potts (Laura), Darlington, MD; siblings, Orville Potts (Janice), Elkton, MD, Gerald Potts, Sr. (Belva), Rising Sun, MD, and Sandra Alexander (Alex), South Carolina; sister-in-law, Norma Potts, Elkton, MD; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Potts was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Sean Michael; and siblings, John L. “Jack” Potts, Sr., Janet Kelley, Richard A. Potts, Sr., and Charles Potts.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to North East Fire Company, or to Amedisys Foundation, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.