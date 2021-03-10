RISING SUN — Vance Lester Tipton, Sr., known my some as “Mr. Mood”, of Rising Sun, Md., age 64, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021. He was born in West Chester, Pa., on April 13, 1956, to the late Adgie Tipton, Sr. and Nancy Elanor (Rice) Tipton.
Vance loved his job working for the family company Tipton Trucking for 42 years. He started as a driver and went on to be a diesel mechanic. Vance could work on anything with an engine, as well as things without, and enjoyed working on various projects in the garage. He could often be found cruising around in his golf cart. Vance loved putting up his Christmas lights every year, designing impressive displays. He liked to go camping often, but his most treasured time was spent with his family.
Vance is survived by his wife of 5 years, Cheryl Destefano; three children: Vance “JR” Tipton, Jr. and his children: Courtney Alexis, Samantha Faith and Emily Anne; Carroll “Joe” Tipton and his children: Bailey Joseph and Tatum Shannon; and April Tipton; five step-children: Christina, Rocky, Cherri, Cassy and Carl; eighteen step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and three sisters: Shirley, Elizabeth and Thelma Jean. In addition to his parents, Vance was preceded in death by his first wife of 32 years, Brenda Lee Tipton.
A celebration of Vance’s life will be held at 12:30pm on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10:30am. Burial will be held privately. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
